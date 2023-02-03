Apple Studios production to shut down Route 113 in Bucks County

The news to brighten your day!

TINICUM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Apple Studios production is going to shut down a portion of Route 113 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania for the majority of two weeks starting on Valentine's Day.

PennDOT announced Friday that Apple Studios, LLC will be filming on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships beginning Tuesday, Feb. 14.

PennDOT says:

"Tuesday, February 14 through Saturday, February 18, and Tuesday, February 21 through Thursday, February 23, from 4:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed with flagging between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road.

"During the closure, passenger vehicles will be directed to use Route 113 (Bedminster Road), Kellers Church Road, Creek Road, Quarry Road, and Route 611 (Easton Road). Large trucks will be directed to use Route 113 (Bedminster Road), Route 313 (Dublin Pike), and Route 611 (Easton Road)."

PennDOT says local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

All scheduled activities are weather-dependent, PennDOT says.

Action News has reached out to Apple to confirm the production that is being filmed.