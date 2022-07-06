pedestrian killed

Pedestrian hit, killed on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia's Frankford section

Officials said a man in his 60s was hit and killed near Church Street.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian hit, killed on Aramingo Avenue in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia's Frankford section are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on Aramingo Avenue in the city's Frankford section on Wednesday.

Officials said a man in his 60s was hit and killed near Church Street at about 10:30 a.m.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the road while police investigated.

The driver stayed at the scene.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapedestrian struckpedestrian killedphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Pedestrian struck and killed in Atlantic City
Police release image of damaged Tesla involved in fatal hit-and-run
Pedestrian, possibly homeless, killed after being hit by SUV in Philly
1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin, Germany
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in deadly shooting of innocent bystander at Philly bar
Woman raped in Center City office building; suspect sought
Bullets that injured officers on July 4 came from same weapon: Police
AMC offering $5 Discount Tuesdays through the end of October
Farm at Montco hospital helps feed patients facing food insecurity
Police investigate deadly shooting behind LA Fitness in NE Philly
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Show More
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
UPS driver dies day after 24th birthday, family warns of heatstroke
Philly officer shot on July 4th: 'Like a boulder fell out of the sky'
VIDEO: Officers pull man from burning car through passenger window
Twins who learned CPR from 'The Sandlot' save dad from drowning
More TOP STORIES News