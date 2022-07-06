Pedestrian hit, killed on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia's Frankford section are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Chopper 6 was over the scene on Aramingo Avenue in the city's Frankford section on Wednesday.
Officials said a man in his 60s was hit and killed near Church Street at about 10:30 a.m.
The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the road while police investigated.
The driver stayed at the scene.
