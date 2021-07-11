murder

Philly man killed after botched 'ghost gun' sale in Ardmore; 3 arrested: DA

By , and
Man killed after botched 'ghost gun' sale in Ardmore; 3 arrested: DA

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Micah Colbert, 19, of Ardmore, and Elijah Smith, 21, of Philadelphia, were arrested Sunday in the murder of 19-year-old Layth Evans of Philadelphia.

Police say Evans was found slumped behind the wheel of his vehicle parked in the 100 block of Ardmore Avenue. He was found shot in the face and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Left: Elijah Smith / Right: Micah Colbert



According to several neighbors, a woman walking her dog found Evans in the vehicle around 3 p.m.

The victim's vehicle was parked in front of a popular playground and community pool in Ardmore where families with children were playing. Staff at the pool and playground had to move everyone out while police shut down the entire street for the investigation.



Colbert and Smith are both facing charges of murder, robbery and other related offenses.

According to the DA's office, Colbert and Smith allegedly arranged a meeting with Evans in order to purchase a "ghost gun" -- a gun that doesn't have a serial number and is therefore untraceable.

RELATED: Philadelphia crime stats show 'ghost guns' are a problem
Shootings are up, the number of those wounded is up, and the city is on track to have more people killed by a gun this year than any other year on record.



Authorities say Colbert was looking to purchase the weapon and took a handgun belonging to his roommate Dorian Harris as a means of protection.

Court documents reveal that Colbert admitted to firing the fatal shot after Evans allegedly pulled a gun on him.

A break in the case came hours after the murder, when Harris told police that his gun had stolen and used by Colbert.

Dorian Harris



Harris turned over the weapon in a red backpack to detectives. Police said Harris was not there during the shooting but is being charged with illegally transferring a firearm.

Harris spoke briefly while being escorted by officers into court on Sunday.

Police investigate homicide after man's body found in Ardmore, Pa.



"I'm innocent. I didn't plan to go like this. I'm innocent. RIP Layth Evans. I didn't want it go like this," said Harris.

All three males were arraigned Sunday evening. Colbert and Smith are being held without bail. Harris' bail was set at $100,000.

