Philadelphia police search for driver after motorcyclist critically injured in crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a driver after a crash left a motorcyclist critically injured earlier this month.

It happened on February 8 just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of C Street and Alleghany Avenue.

Police say a motorcycle and an SUV were traveling eastbound on Alleghany Avenue.

The SUV began to turn southbound onto C Street when it was struck in the rear by the motorcycle, officers say.

Witnesses told police that the SUV briefly stopped at the scene before continuing south on C Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 20-year-old Ariel Sanchez, sustained critical injuries to his head, back, and pelvis from the crash and was transported to Temple University Hospital.

Sanchez is now suffering from a broken collar bone, a fractured skull, and blood clots, and is in extreme pain, according to his family.

Even weeks after the crash, Sanchez's family told Action News he is still hospitalized, and he is just now able to converse with others.

Family members say it is difficult for him to speak, eat, and breathe. They are hoping the driver in this case comes forward.

"It's not fair, ya'll leaving our kids to die and not helping them. It's not fair. He just left my son there. It's not right," said Maria Arroyo, Sanchez's mother.

The victim's sister pleaded with the driver to turn themself in.

"Just please man up to what you did, do it for him, do it for yourself. I know you have to feel some type of way about what you did to him. It's not okay. He's literally fighting for his life at 20 years old," noted Christina Forsythe, Sanchez's sister.

Both family members told Action News it was devastating to see Sanchez in so much pain.

"It's really, really sad what's going on with him and it hurts me if I'm not going to get him fully back," said Arroyo.

"He's in a lot of pain. He says his head is pounding so bad. He can't get up fully, he can't talk, he has a trach in right now. He's having a hard time," added Forsythe.

Now, Arroyo hopes she can see her son smiling again and watch him make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on the driver or this crash is asked to contact the police immediately.