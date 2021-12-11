Philadelphia police investigate string of armed robberies across Center City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11322588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video obtained by Action News shows an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday along the 1800 block of Cuthbert Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating several armed robberies that have taken place in Center City.The latest incident happened Friday sometime after 6 p.m. near 22nd and Sansom streets.Police say three males, believed to be in their late 20s, all pointed guns at the pedestrians involved stealing money and jewelry.Officials confirm similar armed robberies had also occurred back in September.This incident comes after a recently obtained video by Action News shows a similar robbery that happened Tuesday along the 1800 block of Cuthbert Street.Two of the victims had Rolex watches stolen, valued at $37,000.Video also shows the suspects were all wearing dark clothing and Covid masks.The suspects then got inside a silver Honda Accord that sources say was stolen but has since been recovered.According to sources, these same suspects are believed to be behind eight Center City gunpoint robberies.So far, both incidents remain under further investigation at this time.