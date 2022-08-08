Police search for arson suspect after West Philadelphia home goes up in flames 2 times in 1 week

"We can't live our life right now, we're all walking on our tippy toes with this," said Twana Tolliver, who lives nearby.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials responded to a fire early Sunday morning at a vacant West Philadelphia home, but this wasn't their first time putting a blaze out at the residence.

The same house was a site of an unusual and dangerous discovery in the neighborhood last week.

Authorities said more than 150 jugs of gasoline were found in the home on the 100 block of 59th Street at about 8 p.m. Monday.

At 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, the home was on fire.

On Sunday morning, the house went up in flames again.

Neighbors say they want the man accused of starting the fires to be caught.

"I got to sleep during the daytime when my son is home and I'm up at night while he is asleep. Nobody can sleep, it's a bunch of elderly people around here," said Marla Haynes, who has lived in the neighborhood almost her entire life.

Police say they are looking for Darren Arnold in connection with the fires. Law enforcement sources tell Action News a warrant has been issued.

Before the first fire, Arnold spoke with Action News, saying he knew nothing about the milk jugs filled with gasoline.

"We are all going to get to the bottom of everything about, you know, getting along with one another, figure out what happened. That's it," Arnold said.

There was another fire at the home back in March and neighbors are fed up.

People in the neighborhood told Action News they think Arnold enters the home through the back because it's dark and overgrown.

"That's what he does he comes through the alleyway," said Haynes.

But also because the front is boarded up, and the back of the home is accessible.

"We all have our family, our children. We can't live our life right now, we're all walking on our tippy toes with this," said Twana Tolliver.

Local and federal officials are actively looking for Arnold.

Police say if you have any information on his whereabouts you should call 911 right away.