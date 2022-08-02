Hazmat investigation: Crews reportedly find roughly 154 cans filled with gasoline inside home

Police responded after reports of a strong smell of gas coming from the home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and firefighters are on the scene of a hazmat incident in West Philadelphia Monday night.

It's happening on the 100 block of North 59th Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after reports of a strong smell of gas coming from the home.

According to police, roughly 154 individual containers filled with a liquid believed to be gasoline were found at the abandoned residence.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details on the investigation have not been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.