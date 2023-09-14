Suspect arrested for hit-and-run in SW Philadelphia that left a mother of two dead

The victim, Ashley McLean, leaves behind two daughters and was soon to be married to her fiancé.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man wanted for a hit-and-run in Philadelphia that killed a mother of two has been arrested.

Domair Brown, 31, was being sought for the August 26 death of Ashley McLean.

Domair Brown

Brown is expected to be arraigned sometime Thursday, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said.

McLean, 27, was struck and killed just after 2:30 a.m. at 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia on August 26.

Police believe Brown was intoxicated or on drugs.

McLean, from Glenolden, was the daughter of a Folcroft police officer who has been on the force for about 17 years.

McLean leaves behind two daughters and was soon to be married to her fiancé.

A woman was previously arrested in connection with this case for allegedly making a false report.

Police say Monia Tabon, 43, told police her rental car was stolen. Police say she wasn't behind the wheel at the time, but they believe she knew who was when she filed the report.