Suspect identified in hit-and-run death of police officer's daughter in Sharon Hill

The victim, Ashley McLean, leaves behind two daughters and was soon to be married to her fiancé.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the driver accused of a hit-and-run in Delaware County, Pennsylvania that left the daughter of a police officer dead.

Sharon Hill police are asking that the driver, identified as 31-year-old Domair Lee Brown, turn himself in.

They believe he is still in the Philadelphia or Sharon Hill area. They have made numerous, unsuccessful attempts to contact Brown and serve the warrant in the past 24 hours.

"It's a very tragic crime," said Chief Richard Herron, Jr., with the Sharon Hill Police Department. "For it to be someone you know it hits home a lot harder for the police officers."

Ashley McLean, 27, was struck and killed just after 2:30 a.m. on August 26.

"We know that Mr. Brown was driving the vehicle that night of the accident and was involved in hitting and killing Ashley and then fled the scene," said Herron.

Police believe Brown was intoxicated or on drugs.

McLean, from Glenolden, was the daughter of a Folcroft police officer who has been on the force for about 17 years.

Police say Brown has had prior arrests and are asking for him to turn himself in to bring closure.

"We're very close. Police officers in Delaware County, we all know each other. We're very tight," said Herron.

Sharon Hill police made one arrest in connection to the case.

Monia Tabon, 43, was charged with filing a false report about the vehicle involved. She told police her rental car was stolen.

Police say she wasn't behind the wheel at the time, but they believe she knew who was when she filed the report.

"She was in Miami, Florida at the time and she stated she became aware of the vehicle being stolen by a Google tag or a Google app. We found out that story was not correct," said Herron.

The Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to Brown's arrest.