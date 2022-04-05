ac air show

Date set for 2022 Atlantic City Airshow at the Jersey shore

For the first time in five years, the Navy's FA-18 Super Hornet "Rhino" team will take part.
EMBED <>More Videos

Date set for 2022 Atlantic City Airshow

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A date has been announced for one of the most popular summer events at the shore.

The 2022 Atlantic City Airshow will be held on Wednesday, August 24.

Long-time favorites including the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Army parachute team Golden Knights will be back for this year's event.

Also, for the first time in five years, the Navy's FA-18 Super Hornet "Rhino" team will take part.

"It's incredible to have the Navy's Rhino Demo Team fly in the A.C. Airshow again," said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. "As one of only nine airshows that the 'Rhinos' will participate in this year, we feel very honored to have them fly in Atlantic City's."

Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators annually.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsatlantic cityair showac air show
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AC AIR SHOW
'The skill is just amazing': Atlantic City Airshow dazzles crowd
Atlantic City Airshow returns Wednesday
Previewing the 17th annual Atlantic City Air Show | FYI Philly
Watch FYI Philly's 2017 Atlantic City Air Show Special
TOP STORIES
Drug ring operating in Philly area busted; 83 pounds of meth seized
Singer, Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell dies at 79
Mother of teen shooting victim: 'I need to know what happened'
4-year-old dies after being shot by 2-year-old brother in Chester
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Philly-based program aims to increase number of Black male teachers
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
Show More
Sunken boat located after life jackets wash ashore
Legislators propose later start time for NJ high schools
Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters
Eagles' big draft trade puts Jalen Hurts on the clock
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
More TOP STORIES News