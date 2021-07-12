FYI Philly

Enjoy summer in Atlantic City with beach bars, dolphins, more

By Timothy Walton
Enjoy summer in Atlantic City with beach bars, dolphins, more

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Atlantic City is back to business as usual after a year of dealing with the pandemic.

The world's largest boardwalk features live music every night at Margaritaville and Land Shark.

Steel Pier provides a carnival-type atmosphere with more than 50 attractions on the 150,000 square foot pier. The top attractions include the observation wheel, which takes you more than 225 feet over the city with unparalleled views.

And the helicopter tours take you up and down the coast and across the city for a unique adventure.

Atlantic City boat cruises provide dolphin watching, happy hour excursions and sunset sights through the ocean and inlets in the area.

Finally, Bally's Beach Bar brings nightlife to the beachfront. Inside the casino, you can take in a show with 'Motown Forever' bringing classic sounds to audiences every Saturday in the summer.


Bally's Beach Bar | Facebook | Instagram
1900 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Motown Forever: Shows Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Atlantic City Cruises | Facebook | Instagram
800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Steel Pier | Facebook | Instagram
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

DO|AC | Facebook | Instagram
