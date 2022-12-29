Crash shuts down EB lanes of Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash has the eastbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp., Camden County shut down.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday just east of the Williamstown Exit.

Two vehicles were involved. One vehicle was off the roadway and into the woods.

Eastbound traffic was being turned around at the scene.

Injuries have been reported in this crash, but it wasn't known how many people were injured or how seriously they were hurt.

