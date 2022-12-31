6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.

A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The injured include an 11-year-old boy and an 81-year-old woman. Both were seriously injured and are being treated at Cooper University Hospital.

Two other adults and two other children had minor injuries.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Winslow Twp., Camden County.

Police say a couple in a pickup truck hit an SUV that was stopped on the shoulder dealing with a mechanical issue.

Both vehicles went off the road and hit several trees before coming to a stop.