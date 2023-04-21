Driver in critical condition after fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway

A driver is in critical condition after a fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Police say the driver lost control, went down an embankment and then the vehicle caught fire.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of the expressway in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Rescue crews had to pull the driver out. That person suffered 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The eastbound lanes were closed in that area overnight, but traffic is now getting by the scene.