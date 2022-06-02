vandalism

Atlantic City church vandalized, broken into three times in two weeks

"The first time we were like why would they do this?" said Pastor Charles Lyles.
By Sharifa Jackson
EMBED <>More Videos

Atlantic City church vandalized, broken into three times in two weeks

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sunday service and outreach measures will continue at Atlantic City's Victory First Presbyterian Deliverance Church despite multiple break-ins and damage to the church.

"In two weeks, we've been burglarized three times," said Pastor Charles Lyles. "The first time we were like why would they do this? It was a little frightening for us because we were like, why are people taking from the church? The church that's good to the community."

Pastor Lyles said the first incident happened when someone broke into a back door and ransacked the church office. Days later multiple TVs were stolen from the sanctuary.

During the most recent break-in, kitchen and pantry items were stolen.

"To defame a church, it puts a dagger, especially in the pastor's heart. who works in the community," said Lonniyell Sykes who attends the church.

Pastor Lyles says this will not stop the small church from its mission of giving back, but it fuels the members to do more.

"We've had a lot of promises from friends from city officials that say they're going to help us replace everything we lost. That makes you feel good," said Pastor Lyles. "I think we're encouraged now to keep doing what we're doing. On the other side of this, you want to retaliate, press charges, but we want lives changed."

The pastor believes the vandalism stems from a newly vacant building that connects to the church. They are working to put cameras all around the church.

Atlantic City police will also help monitor the location with routine and hourly patrols.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic citycrimeburglaryvandalism
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized during graduation weekend
Thieves steal, damage grave markers in South Jersey
Police: Man in custody for smashing multiple cars in Philly
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening; Spectacular Weekend
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
Former Jersey Shore lifeguard arrested on sex assault charges
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
New York waives state gas tax. Will our area follow?
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
Local mom organizes network of formula hunters as shortage continues
Show More
Potholes continue to cause headaches for drivers across Philadelphia
Investigators examine golf site after plane crash in Wayne, Pa.
Philadelphia crews battle massive junkyard fire
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
Wandering stray horse "Darien" finds new home at Bucks Co. sanctuary
More TOP STORIES News