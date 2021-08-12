2 men shot during attempted robbery at West Philly ATM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an attempted robbery at an ATM led to a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Two men told police they went to use an ATM near 53rd Street and Girard Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
That's when they say a masked gunman demanded they hand over their cash.
The suspect shot both men and fled the scene. The men say he did not take any money.
One victim suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder; the other man was shot in his legs.
They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.
There have been no arrests.
