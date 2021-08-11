hometown hero

5-year-old who loves Philadelphia SWAT team gets big birthday surprise

"He has loved SWAT since he was born," said his mother, Kayla Crane.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

5-year-old who loves Philadelphia SWAT team gets big birthday surprise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Everyone on Hegerman Street in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood knows they now have a protector on the block.

"I want to get people off the sidewalk and everything," explained Jimmy White, who was celebrating his 5th birthday on Wednesday. His party was police-themed.

SEE ALSO: 'Best Buddies' program provides friendship through pandemic: 'He brightens our day'
EMBED More News Videos

"Steve is my best friend," said Matthew, who was born with a rare genetic disorder. After he graduated high school, his mom was looking for programs to keep him active.



"This is a baton and I have something really cool," said Jimmy showing off his outfit.

This is not dressed up to "Jimmy SWAT," as his family calls him.

"He has loved SWAT since he was born," said his mother, Kayla Crane.

Jimmy White, who was celebrating his 5th birthday on Wednesday, loves Philadelphia SWAT.



His love is so deep that he was ready to spring into action last March when Philadelphia SWAT was at a family friend's house for a barricade situation.

"He called Marie and was like, 'I'm coming over Marie to help you and get the bad guys off the sidewalk,'" recalled his mother.
"He's ready to roll over to my house and they explained to him you can't get near because they have the streets blockaded. And he was like, 'She needs me. I'm SWAT. I have to help her.' And it just made my heart melt," said Jimmy's neighbor, Marie Springer.

In Jimmy's mind, not only did his neighbor need him but the SWAT team needed him, too. Since he couldn't make it to them, they wanted to come to him.

The officers who responded to that barricade surprised Jimmy at his birthday party. They gave him a tour of their truck and thanked him for his help.

"Even at that age, to have the mind frame, to say he's part of the SWAT team -- that's just smart. That's just a great kid," said Officer Jermaine Davis of Philadelphia SWAT.

"My superhero, my superhero. I was very touched and I'm a tough cookie, so if you touch my heart you did good," said Springer.

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaswatcommunityfeel goodhometown hero
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
Delco EMS chief celebrated with parade after 44 years of service
Penn doctor develops rapid COVID test with results on smartphone
Teacher organizes thousands for community cleanup after Ida
Fire deputy tours Ida storm damage in Montco
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News