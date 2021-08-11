5-year-old who loves Philadelphia SWAT team gets big birthday surprise

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10930447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Steve is my best friend," said Matthew, who was born with a rare genetic disorder. After he graduated high school, his mom was looking for programs to keep him active.

Jimmy White, who was celebrating his 5th birthday on Wednesday, loves Philadelphia SWAT.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Everyone on Hegerman Street in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood knows they now have a protector on the block."I want to get people off the sidewalk and everything," explained Jimmy White, who was celebrating his 5th birthday on Wednesday. His party was police-themed."This is a baton and I have something really cool," said Jimmy showing off his outfit.This is not dressed up to "Jimmy SWAT," as his family calls him."He has loved SWAT since he was born," said his mother, Kayla Crane.His love is so deep that he was ready to spring into action last March when Philadelphia SWAT was at a family friend's house for a barricade situation."He called Marie and was like, 'I'm coming over Marie to help you and get the bad guys off the sidewalk,'" recalled his mother."He's ready to roll over to my house and they explained to him you can't get near because they have the streets blockaded. And he was like, 'She needs me. I'm SWAT. I have to help her.' And it just made my heart melt," said Jimmy's neighbor, Marie Springer.In Jimmy's mind, not only did his neighbor need him but the SWAT team needed him, too. Since he couldn't make it to them, they wanted to come to him.The officers who responded to that barricade surprised Jimmy at his birthday party. They gave him a tour of their truck and thanked him for his help."Even at that age, to have the mind frame, to say he's part of the SWAT team -- that's just smart. That's just a great kid," said Officer Jermaine Davis of Philadelphia SWAT."My superhero, my superhero. I was very touched and I'm a tough cookie, so if you touch my heart you did good," said Springer.