Philadelphia police search for 3 suspects who stole ATM from local market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after three men were caught on video stealing an ATM on July 4 from a local market.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the '7 Days' Mini-Market on the 2400 block of North 29th Street.

The thieves can be seen on video tying a chain around the ATM and using a U-Haul truck to rip the machine from the ground.

Two of the suspects then lifted the machine onto the truck before driving off.

Police say the U-Haul was later recovered on the 2400 block of West Montgomery Avenue, without the ATM inside.

The machine was then found empty on the 1800 block of North Taylor Street.

Officials ask that if anyone has information on the theft to contact the police immediately.