Autana bringing authentic Venezuelan to the Main Line

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Working out a ghost kitchen based inside the Ardmore Station cafe, Levi Hernandez is bringing his authentic Venezuelan cuisine to Main Line diners.Along with his wife Maria-Elena, his daughter Maria-Jose and his son Alejandro, the family launched Autana during the pandemic. In fact, the pandemic was the catalyst for the idea.Both Levi and his wife were laid off during the pandemic and Maria-Jose and Alejandro jumped at the chance to launch this new family venture.They serve dishes the family grew up eating in Venezuela, including arepas, cachapas, patacones and more.Right now they are operating as a pop up, open Thursday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m. They primarily use delivery and take-out but are starting to offer some tables inside during business hours.The family is hoping to share their culture with the community.6 Station Road, Ardmore, PA