Central Bucks students return without mask mandate as district faces federal lawsuit

The Central Bucks School Board voted five to four to reject a plan which would have mandated masks for all students and staff when school starts Monday.

"Masking will be optional in schools and on buses, and the district is not requiring proof of COVID vaccination," says the Central Bucks School District.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The more than 20,000 students and staff in the Central Bucks School District will begin the first day of school Monday without a mask mandate as some parents file a federal lawsuit to require masks in classrooms.Currently, under CDC guidelines, face coverings are only required on public transportation such as school buses.In a 5 to 4 vote last week in front of dozens of parents, the school board decided not to go through with requiring masks. Students can still wear masks if parents want them to.The board will revisit the debate Tuesday to consider a safety plan that could change based on the number of COVID-19 cases in Bucks County.The proposal calls for mandating face coverings when cases are high, but only recommending them when cases are low.When masks are not required, the safety plan would still include physical distancing of at least three feet whenever possible, including seating charts on buses, and distancing in hallways and classrooms.That isn't good enough for some parents who have said they filed a federal lawsuit.They're now suing the district for not implementing a mask mandate.According to a GoFundMe page set up by the parents, their goal is to keep kids and the community safe.The parents have raised more than $38,000 on the crowdsourcing website, and according to them, the money will be used to cover legal fees.Central Bucks is the third largest school district in Pennsylvania. It is comprised of 15 elementary schools (K-6), five middle schools (7-9) and three senior high schools (10-12).