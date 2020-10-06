Bar Bombón: Vegan Puerto Rican flavors in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Bar Bombón, owner Nicole Marquis is tapping into her Puerto Rican heritage with a mezcal bar and traditional Hispanic comfort foods made meat free.In Spanish, bombón means delightful little treat and Bar Bombón is meant to be just that.Think empanadas stuffed with the vegan impossible meat and tres leches made with soy, rice and coconut milks.Nicole says she was inspired by her father, who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. She convinced him to try a plant-based diet and he lost 25 pounds and went off all of his medications.And she promises the flavors are so delicious, you'll never miss the meat. The restaurant has lots of outdoor seating amid COVID-19 and is giving away blankets that diners can keep as the weather turns cooler.The mi preferida margarita (my preferred margarita) is indeed a favorite, made with fresh pressed beet juice and habanero spice for a little kick.133 S 18th Street (18th & Moravian) Philadelphia, PA 19103267-606-6612