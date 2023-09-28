Beauty supply store in Tacony hit during second night of looting; 18 additional arrests made

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second night of looting left Philadelphia stores in shambles, while more than a dozen addition arrests adds to the growing number of people facing charges.

More than 50 people were taken into custody following looting across Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Philadelphia police said 18 additional people have been arrested in connection with the second night of looting on Wednesday.

In the city's Tacony section, looters hit Nat's Beauty Supply in the 6800 block of Frankford Avenue.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business shows seven people approaching the store late Wednesday night.

Others can be seen eventually joining in before breaking into the store and making off with bags of merchandise.

Video from inside Nat's Beauty Supply shows looters breaking the glass door, entering the business and ripping items off the shelves and walls.

Within a minute, the looters clear the store, leaving behind the damage.

Owner Claudia Silmeas said she raced to her business when she got the call early this morning.

"On my way here all I was thinking about was, 'Please, God, don't let it be true. Don't let it be true. Don't let it be true.' And when I got here, and I saw the glass on the floor, all my products, all my hair was gone. It was heartbreaking. I'm sad. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to say. Now I'm just at a loss for words," Silmeas said.

Silmeas said she opened the store about five months ago.

Now, she estimates she's out thousands of dollars because of the looters.

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the city's Crescentville section was also looted overnight.

Police arrested two people near Adams Avenue and East Tabor Road at about 2:30 a.m. after spotting them loading up a car with liquor. The state store was not boarded up.

Officers said the two thieves were just helping themselves to what was left.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board previously closed all 48 of its Philadelphia retail locations and one in suburban Cheltenham following the looting on Tuesday night.