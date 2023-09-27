All Philadelphia liquor stores closed following night of looting

No employees were hurt Tuesday night, but "some were understandably shaken," said liquor board spokesperson Shawn Kelly.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed all 48 of its Philadelphia retail locations and one in suburban Cheltenham due to looting on Tuesday night.

At least 18 state-run liquor stores were broken into, officials said Wednesday.

The stores were "closed in the interest of employee safety and while we assess the damage and loss that occurred. We will reopen stores when it is safe to do so and when the damage is repaired," Kelly said.

The chaos started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after numerous 911 calls stated a large group, possibly as many as 100, moving through Center City Philadelphia.

Shown is the aftermath of ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Other stores in and around the city were ransacked, including Lululemon, Foot Locker, and an Apple store.

People appeared to have organized efforts on social media, according to John Stanford, the interim police commissioner. Police are investigating "that there was possibly a caravan of a number of different vehicles that were going from location to location." Video posted to social media showed people hanging out of cars in a shopping center parking lot, appearing to yell directions to one another.

A total of 52 arrests have been made so far and all but three of them are adults, according to Jane Roh, spokesperson for the Philadelphia district attorney's office.

No injuries were reported Tuesday night.

Police say they are extending shifts for officers to make sure they are prepared for any issues through the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.