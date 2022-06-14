SWAT respond to Burlington County standoff, nearby school closed

BEVERLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are on the scene of a barricade situation that has closed a school district in Burlington County, New Jersey.
SWAT units have been called to Bentley Avenue and Cherry Street.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least two SWAT vehicles outside a home on the block.
Roads in the area have been shut down.
The scene is across the street from the Beverly City School, which makes up the Beverly City School District.
Due to the police activity, officials announced the school will be closed for the day.
"Due to police activity currently taking place on Bentley Avenue, the Beverly City School District will be closed on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, to ensure everyone's safety. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience and the early communication," a notice on the school's website reads.
It continues, "Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation, but please understand that your child's safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary."
No further details are known at this time about what led to the standoff or how many people are inside the home.
