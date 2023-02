Aretha Morton was the first female pastor of a Baptist church in Delaware.

Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A groundbreaking religious leader from Delaware has died.

She went on to become the first woman and first African-American chaplain of the Wilmington Fire Department.

Morton was 85 years old.