Black Friday shopping make major comeback at Philadelphia Premium Outlets

If you are prepared, like Samantha Madnat from Coatsville, Black Friday shopping is a walk in the park.

LIMERICK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Black Friday shopping was in full swing at the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Limerick Township, Pennsylvania.

Besides the ungodly traffic mess to get into the parking lot, once you were inside, there was something nostalgic about seeing the Black Friday crowds return.

If you prepared, like Samantha Madnat from Coatsville, this was a walk in the park.

"Parking in the center is the best. I have the app and I'm also a VIP shopper for the app," said Mandnat.

It's also tradition and that means family time, which based on the crowds has clearly returned in a big way post-pandemic.

"There's three generations here. I'm mom, this is my daughter and that's my grandkids," said Rosemary Seiple of Eagleville.

It's also a blast for the younger generations who are typically on the receiving end of the purchases.

Esther Watkins of Allentown was even willing to wait in line a long time at Kate Spade to make her daughters' Christmas merry.

"My daughter wants a special purse out of there for Christmas and I'm going to get it for her," said Watkins.

"She always does this. So, she's pretty great for it," said her daughter Anaja.

Now by far the longest line was no surprise -- the Nike store. It was wrapped around the corner and timed out to be about 45 minutes.

We caught up with some shoppers as they walked out.

"So tired. I didn't get any sleep. My back hurts haha," said Trusha Patel of Montgomeryville.

Some didn't find anything they liked.

"I'm kind of disappointed, but you know it happens. Sometimes you don't find anything," said Shivam Patel of Montgomeryville.

But no one seemed discouraged.

"I love the holidays. This time of year this is what I do," said Watkins.