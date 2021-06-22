Blackmarzian features Afro-futuristic jewelry from innovative artist

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Qil Jones is a Metal Bender, self-described Machine Witch and the creator of Blackmarzian.Qil envisions and creates an assortment of ultra-modern adornments from hair and face ornaments to bracelets, earrings and more out of sheets of metal.It's all done out of their home studio in West Philadelphia. The core of the company is inspired by traditions of black queer radical feminism as well as the folk art of blacksmiths in Africa.You can also make a custom order; imagination is the only limit.