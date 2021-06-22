FYI Philly

Blackmarzian features Afro-futuristic jewelry from innovative artist

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Blackmarzian features Afro-futuristic jewelry from innovative artist

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Qil Jones is a Metal Bender, self-described Machine Witch and the creator of Blackmarzian.

Qil envisions and creates an assortment of ultra-modern adornments from hair and face ornaments to bracelets, earrings and more out of sheets of metal.

It's all done out of their home studio in West Philadelphia. The core of the company is inspired by traditions of black queer radical feminism as well as the folk art of blacksmiths in Africa.

You can also make a custom order; imagination is the only limit.

Blackmarzian | Instagram
Online only, custom orders available
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwest philadelphialgbtq+lgbtq+ pridefyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News