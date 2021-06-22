FYI Philly

Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia is serving up tea at Sofitel for Pride Month

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia is serving up tea at Sofitel for Pride

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square, you can sip tea while you savor petite sandwiches, pastries, and rainbow-colored cakes -- all in celebration of Pride Month.

It's afternoon tea with lots of kicks, splits and dips, as the girls from Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia put on a show.

For $55 you can enjoy an all-you-can eat menu. For an extra $10, you can enjoy bottomless cocktails.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the William Way LGBT Community Center. The Sofitel also has hall of LGBTQIA+ flags on display.

Sofitel Philadelphia Drag Tea
120 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-569-8300

Saturday, June 26, 2-4pm

Brittany Lynn's Philly Drag Mafia

| William Way LGBT Community Center
1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19107
215-732-2220
