Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia is serving up tea at Sofitel for Pride Month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square, you can sip tea while you savor petite sandwiches, pastries, and rainbow-colored cakes -- all in celebration of Pride Month.
It's afternoon tea with lots of kicks, splits and dips, as the girls from Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia put on a show.
For $55 you can enjoy an all-you-can eat menu. For an extra $10, you can enjoy bottomless cocktails.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the William Way LGBT Community Center. The Sofitel also has hall of LGBTQIA+ flags on display.
Sofitel Philadelphia Drag Tea
120 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-569-8300
Saturday, June 26, 2-4pm
Brittany Lynn's Philly Drag Mafia
| William Way LGBT Community Center
1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19107
215-732-2220
