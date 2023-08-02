WATCH LIVE

Roads reopen after devastating flash flood in Bucks County that left seven people dead

The flooding resulted in multiple deaths, including several members of the same family.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 8:32PM
UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All of the roads that were closed after being damaged by flash flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania last month - which resulted in multiple deaths - have reopened.

PennDOT said Wednesday that repairs have been completed after the July 15 disaster.

The roads are:

  • Taylorsville Road between Mount Eyre Road and Woodside Road in Lower Makefield Township
  • Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) between Dolington Road and Wrightstown Road in Upper Makefield Township
  • Taylorsville Road between Mount Eyre Road and Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) in Upper Makefield Township
  • Route 32 (River Road) between Woodside Road and Taylorsville Road in Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships

The flooding killed a total of seven people, including a mother and her two small children.

Ten other people were rescued from their vehicles.

