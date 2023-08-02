Roads reopen after devastating flash flood in Bucks County that left seven people dead

All of the roads that were closed after being damaged by flash flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania last month have reopened.

The flooding resulted in multiple deaths, including several members of the same family.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All of the roads that were closed after being damaged by flash flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania last month - which resulted in multiple deaths - have reopened.

PennDOT said Wednesday that repairs have been completed after the July 15 disaster.

The roads are:

Taylorsville Road between Mount Eyre Road and Woodside Road in Lower Makefield Township

Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) between Dolington Road and Wrightstown Road in Upper Makefield Township

Taylorsville Road between Mount Eyre Road and Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) in Upper Makefield Township

Route 32 (River Road) between Woodside Road and Taylorsville Road in Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships

The flooding killed a total of seven people, including a mother and her two small children.

Ten other people were rescued from their vehicles.