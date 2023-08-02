Roads reopen after devastating flash flood in Bucks County that left seven people dead

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All of the roads that were closed after being damaged by flash flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania last month - which resulted in multiple deaths - have reopened.
PennDOT said Wednesday that repairs have been completed after the July 15 disaster.
The roads are:
- Taylorsville Road between Mount Eyre Road and Woodside Road in Lower Makefield Township
- Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) between Dolington Road and Wrightstown Road in Upper Makefield Township
- Taylorsville Road between Mount Eyre Road and Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) in Upper Makefield Township
- Route 32 (River Road) between Woodside Road and Taylorsville Road in Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships
The flooding killed a total of seven people, including a mother and her two small children.
Ten other people were rescued from their vehicles.