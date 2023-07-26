Police end search for missing 9-month-old swept away in Bucks County flooding

Family, friends, and community residents gathered at the 9-11 Memorial Garden of Reflection in Bucks County on Sunday to mourn six people who lost their lives in last week's severe flooding.

The young boy was one of two missing children from Charleston, South Carolina, who were swept away by the severe flooding.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania say they will be ending their search efforts for a missing 9-month-old boy who was swept away by fatal flood waters on July 15.

Officials posted on Facebook that the search for the young child ended on Wednesday.

Conrad Sheils was first reported missing over a week ago, and since then Bucks County and Philadelphia police have used marine units, K-9 units, and divers to search for him.

His sister, 2-year-old Matilda Sheils, was the other lost child. She was found by Philadelphia police on Friday along the Delaware River.

Officials released the following message in part, regarding the search for Conrad:

"At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded. The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude to all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time."

Katie Seley, Conrad's mother, was among those who died in the fatal flooding.

His father, Jim Sheils, 4-year-old brother Jack, and grandmother Dahlia Galindez survived.

The death toll in the historic flooding has now risen to seven people.

The four others who died were Enzo De Piero, 78, and Linda De Piero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey, according to the Bucks County coroner.