Building 21 in Philadelphia set to reopen again after asbestos, water damage

The School District of Philadelphia announced that classes will resume on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned that students at Building 21 in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia will be returning to class later this week.

Students have been removed from the building for nearly two months since the discovery of asbestos in the building.

The building initially reopened last week, however, it was closed again a day later due to water damage.

Officials said the damage caused plaster to fall in a stairwell.

Repairs to that are expected to be complete by Tuesday.