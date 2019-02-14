Authorities are investigating after a Camden County officer driving a police cruiser struck and killed a female pedestrian.It happened at East State and Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m. in Camden.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not been released.So far investigators have said very little about what happened. They haven't released whether the officer was responding to a call or if the lights and sirens were on.It's also not yet known if the victim was walking in the roadway at the time.The incident has been turned over to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.-----