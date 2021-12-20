Woman hospitalized after fire in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was hospitalized with smoke inhalation after a house fire in Camden.
Crews were called to the 3000 block of Hartford Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
They found flames on the first floor of the two-story home.
Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
There was no immediate word on the cause of this blaze.
