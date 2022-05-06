2-alarm fire in Camden, NJ spreads to several homes

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fast-moving fire spread through several row homes in Camden, New Jersey.It happened around 1:10 a.m. Friday at Haddon Avenue near Division Street.Officials said heavy flames filled the first and second floors of a two-story home.The two-alarm fire then spread to adjoining homes, causing smoke and water damage.No injuries have been reported.A cause of the fire is under investigation.