CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fast-moving fire spread through several row homes in Camden, New Jersey.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. Friday at Haddon Avenue near Division Street.
Officials said heavy flames filled the first and second floors of a two-story home.
The two-alarm fire then spread to adjoining homes, causing smoke and water damage.
No injuries have been reported.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
2-alarm fire in Camden, NJ spreads to several homes
Heavy flames filled the first and second floors of a two-story home.
