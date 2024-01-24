Upper Merion Township police investigate string of car break-ins

Police say in some instances, vehicle windows were smashed in, but nothing was stolen.

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Merion Township police are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Officers are investigating break-ins on Glen Arbor Court, Jefferson Street, Kingswood Apartments, and Vandenburg Road.

Police say in some instances, vehicle windows were smashed in, but nothing was stolen.

SEE ALSO | Police investigating after 23 cars broken into at several Claymont apartment complexes

The Upper Merion Police Department is asking that anyone with information on these incidents contact them at 610-265-3232.

Investigators are also reminding residents to remove valuables from vehicles when parking.