Upper Merion Township police investigate string of car break-ins

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Merion Township police are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Officers are investigating break-ins on Glen Arbor Court, Jefferson Street, Kingswood Apartments, and Vandenburg Road.
Police say in some instances, vehicle windows were smashed in, but nothing was stolen.
The Upper Merion Police Department is asking that anyone with information on these incidents contact them at 610-265-3232.
Investigators are also reminding residents to remove valuables from vehicles when parking.