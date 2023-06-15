2 people struck, injured by car in Philadelphia; driver taken into custody: Police

Two people were injured after being struck by a car in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Police say the driver involved in the crash was taken into custody.

Philadelphia police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 7000 block of North Broad Street.

A man and a woman were struck by a vehicle, which hit the back of another car, officials say.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center, and the woman suffered a broken leg.

There is no word yet on their identities.

