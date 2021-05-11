Borgata Hotel Casino hosting job fair on Tuesday

The resort is preparing for more business as things reopen.
It's hosting a job fair Tuesday.
Build your future with #BorgataAC, AC's market leader! ⭐ We're hosting a job fair for various seasonal and full-time positions.— BORGATA (@BorgataAC) May 4, 2021
Tuesday, May 11
11 AM to 3 PM
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa inside the Event Center
Pre-registration is encouraged: https://t.co/TAIcI24SJ7
Seasonal and full-time positions are available in housekeeping, culinary, food & beverage, casino cashier, pool staff, security, front desk, valet, loyalty card representative, customer care representative and more.
The event will take place at the resort's Event Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As for the entertainment, the Borgata Comedy Club returns to The Music Box stage Thursday, May 20.
Welcome back to laughing out loud🎤 Entertainment is BACK at #BorgataAC! Borgata Comedy Club returns to The Music Box stage Thursday, May 20.— BORGATA (@BorgataAC) May 10, 2021
🎟️ Tickets can be purchased at the link below OR visit The Box Office THURS-MON.
For more information visit: https://t.co/6cCApw4ODZ
The Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way.