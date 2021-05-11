job fair

Borgata Hotel Casino hosting job fair on Tuesday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Borgata hosting job fair on Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City announced the return of entertainment with a series of comedy club shows beginning next week.

The resort is preparing for more business as things reopen.

It's hosting a job fair Tuesday.



Seasonal and full-time positions are available in housekeeping, culinary, food & beverage, casino cashier, pool staff, security, front desk, valet, loyalty card representative, customer care representative and more.



The event will take place at the resort's Event Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As for the entertainment, the Borgata Comedy Club returns to The Music Box stage Thursday, May 20.



The Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersatlantic cityatlantic citycasinojob fairborgata
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
King of Prussia hiring fair aims to fill hospitality staffing shortages
Starr Restaurants holding job fair amid pandemic restrictions
Philly's newest casino holds job fair
How to nail a virtual job interview
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia to announce COVID reopening plan today
Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured
Martin Luther King Drive reopening to cars this summer
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Deadline today to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Flyers fans gets vaccinated before season finale
Local barber helping homeless population across country
Show More
Delco prepares to vaccinate children as young as 12
Tiger roaming Houston neighborhood owned by man on bond for murder
Philadelphia Union will reopen Subaru Park to fans at full capacity
Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman
AccuWeather: 60s today, windy afternoon with spotty shower
More TOP STORIES News