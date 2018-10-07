EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4420409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel discusses career advancement, overcoming gender discrimination and the ongoing #MeToo moment.

"Mom, you've got this" and other words of wisdom from the panel.

Host Tamala Edwards moderates a special panel of corporate executive women as they discuss topics and themes from the upcoming 2018 Pennsylvania Conference for Women taking place October 12th at the PA Convention Center.Hear compelling advice from these Ladies on everything from pay equity, professional development, staying inspired and the rise of the #MeToo movement.