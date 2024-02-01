Catholic school students stuff care packages for those in need

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- To celebrate Catholic Schools Week, hundreds of students stuffed 2,500 care packages for those in need.

The rally took place at Archbishop Ryan High School and also included students from Conwell-Egan Catholic High School, Father Judge High School, Archbishop Wood High School, Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls, Our Lady of Calvary Parish School, Christ the King Parish School, Saint Katherine of Siena Parish School, Saint Lucy School for Children with Visual Impairments, and Our Lady of Confidence School.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez spoke to the crowd to help students understand the meaning of their good deeds.

"From your hands to their hands will be a powerful symbol of God's great love for you and for them," he said about the care packages.

Boxes were filled in order to donate to local organizations such as Mercy Hospice, Broad Street Ministry, St. John's Hospice, St. Francis Inn, St. Basil's Support Ministry, and more.

The 50th annual Catholic Schools Week continues until February 3rd. For more information about the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, visit their website.

