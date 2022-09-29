Centro Musical has been the 'heartbeat of the Barrio' for 65 years

Centro Musical is a place where lovers of Latin music can find everything from old-school salsa to the hottest reggaeton hits.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Centro Musical is a place where lovers of Latin music can find everything from old-school salsa to the hottest reggaeton hits, sold on CDs, albums and cassette tapes.

It's a place for those who want to play too, with all kinds of Caribbean percussion instruments-from shekere, bongos and congas to the Puerto Rican guiro and the Dominican guira.

The shop also stocks guitars-everything from kid size to the cuatro puertorriqueño, considered Puerto Rico's national instrument.

The shop opened 65 years ago. When the original owner wanted to retire in 2014, he sold to longtime friend Reinaldo Melendez, who also owns a music store in New York City.

Despite its name, Centro Musical is much more than just a music store.

There's a vast selection of Puerto Rican souvenirs, delivering a dose of nostalgia for local residents who grew up on the island. The dominoes, we're told, always sell out.

Singer Rosa Benitez and musician Johnny Cruz say they've been coming to Centro Musical for decades. On a near daily basis, they put on impromptu concerts that draw in the neighborhood to listen.

Cruz says the store is "the heart of the barrio."

Centro Musical | Facebook

464 W. Lehigh Ave (5th & Lehigh), Philadelphia, Pa. 19133

215-425-7050