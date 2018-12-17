FYI PHILLY

Chase presents Franklin Square Holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Old City's historic Franklin Square is all decked out for the holidays with a free light show and lots of festive family fun.

Chase presents Franklin Square Holiday
Old City's historic Franklin Square is all decked out for the holidays with a free light show and lots of festive family fun.
Franklin Square Holiday Festival Presented by CHASE & Electrical Spectacle Presented by PECO
200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Nightly through New Year's Eve
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
FYI Phillyfyi eventschristmasholiday6abc Holidays
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's last-minute shopping and holiday things to-do list
FYI Philly's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
Watch 6abc Celebrates the Holiday Special
FYI Philly's to-do list of classic and contemporary restaurants
The Philly Orchestra presents Yannick Conducts Messiah | 6abc Loves the Arts
More FYI Philly
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Siblings remember plumber killed behind work van
Nick Foles to start for Eagles on Sunday against Texans
After win over Rams, what are Eagles playoff chances?
Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol fired
8-year-old patient collects 900 toys for kids at A.I. duPont Hospital
Aramark responds to ESPN's stadium food safety report
7-year-old toy reviewer is the highest paid YouTube star
Show More
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Weather Moving In
Carter Hart called up by Flyers, available to play on Tuesday
Hazmat responds to leak at Wawa dairy plant
More News