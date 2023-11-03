Police release photos of 3 suspected in string of armed robberies at Cheltenham Township banks

Police in Montgomery County are warning people to be on alert when going to the bank after a string of armed robberies in Cheltenham Township in the last month.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are warning people to be on alert when going to the bank after a string of armed robberies in Cheltenham Township in the last month.

In all of the incidents, the victims were depositing or withdrawing large amounts of cash.

Police say one business owner was robbed of $30,000 when her attacker struck her in the face and knocked her to the ground.

Officials said they think the same robber or robbers are responsible for at least three other hold-ups.

Police released photos of the suspects and their vehicle.

Do you recognize this vehicle? Police are looking for suspect(s) involved in a string of armed robberies at Montogomery County banks.

Investigators are also trying to determine if the robbers were carrying out similar crimes in Northeast Philadelphia.