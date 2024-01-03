Chestnut Street Bridge to be demolished as part of I-95 cap construction project

The Chestnut Street Bridge that connects Penn's Landing to Old City will close on January 15.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ongoing project over I-95 in Philadelphia's Center City is taking a major step forward this month and it will impact how you get around the area.

The bridge will be demolished as part of the $300 million "cap" project that will create a nearly 12 acre park over the interstate.

A substantial portion of it will be built on top of I-95 and Columbus Boulevard, between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

The work will affect several SEPTA bus routes and drivers will be detoured south to Front Street.

Pedestrians will have to use the Market Street Bridge to cross over to Penn's Landing and the Delaware River waterfront.

PennDOT expects to be done with the cap project in 2026.