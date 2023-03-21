WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
attempted sex assault

West Deptford, N.J. man arrested in online child exploitation case

Investigators say he sent sexually explicit messages and a photo to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 9:29PM
NJ man arrested in online child exploitation case
EMBED <>More Videos

A West Deptford, New Jersey man has been arrested following an investigation into online child exploitation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Deptford, New Jersey man has been arrested following an investigation into online child exploitation.

Authorities charged 27-year-old Todd Merinuk with second-degree attempted sexual assault, attempted luring and other offenses.

Investigators say he sent sexually explicit messages and a photo to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

He was taken into custody last week after allegedly sending a ride share car to pick up someone he thought was the girl.

Prosecutors ask that anyone with information about the possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (609) 989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at (888) 648-6007.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW