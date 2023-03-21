West Deptford, N.J. man arrested in online child exploitation case

A West Deptford, New Jersey man has been arrested following an investigation into online child exploitation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Deptford, New Jersey man has been arrested following an investigation into online child exploitation.

Authorities charged 27-year-old Todd Merinuk with second-degree attempted sexual assault, attempted luring and other offenses.

Investigators say he sent sexually explicit messages and a photo to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

He was taken into custody last week after allegedly sending a ride share car to pick up someone he thought was the girl.

Prosecutors ask that anyone with information about the possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (609) 989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at (888) 648-6007.