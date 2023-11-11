Man arrested, accused of attempting to sexually assault two 13-year-old girls in Camden County

While officers were attempting to arrest Edward Lynch, they say he attempted to disarm an officer while resisting arrest.

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man in Camden County is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly attempted to assault two teenage girls on Saturday.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m. on Troy Avenue in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

Officers first responded to the scene for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a Bellmawr resident had entered a neighbor's home and was attempting to engage in sexual acts with two 13-year-old girls.

That resident was identified by police as Edward Lynch.

While officers were attempting to arrest Lynch, they say he attempted to disarm an officer while resisting arrest.

Police eventually took Lynch into custody, where he was later charged and remanded to Camden County Jail.

Officers say Lynch also assaulted an EMT who was providing him with medical attention after his arrest.

Lynch has been charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disarming a police officer, and first-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault.