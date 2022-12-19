Chinatown residents sound off abut the proposed Sixers stadium

The Inside Story panel discusses the heated meeting about the Chinatown Stadium proposal and the latest in local politics.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the Inside Story panelists discuss the community meeting about the proposed new Sixers stadium in Chinatown, with things getting heated on many occasions as residents continue to push back on the proposal.

Later, the panel talks about the state of the PA GOP as Senator Pat Toomey (R) exits Washington; what will former gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (R) do with the $100 million left over in the campaign fund?

RELATED: Fiery Chinatown meeting over Sixers arena proposal

Other topics covered include:

Temple University President Jason Wingard moves his family a few blocks off campus to address violence happening in the neighborhood

Pennsylvania State Representative Amen Brown (D) is the latest candidate to enter the crowded Philadelphia Mayor's Race; and a discussion on the best Philadelphia Mayors of the past.

This week's panelists are George Burrell, G. Terry Madonna, Brian Tierney and Jeff Jubelirer.