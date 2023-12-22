NTSB continues to investigate Chopper 6 helicopter crash that killed 2 crew members

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators continue to comb over the wreckage where Action News' Chopper 6 went down in Washington Township, Burlington County on Tuesday night.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators have been on the scene for two days now, sifting through debris as they try to figure out how and why Chopper 6 crashed into the Wharton State Forest.

The two crew members on board, 65-year-old pilot Monroe Smith and 45-year-old photographer Chris Dougherty, were both killed in the crash.

Chopper 6 was on its way back from an assignment in Galloway Township when it went down into a remote area of the forest around 8 p.m.

Investigators say they'll be looking at flight patterns of Chopper 6 from the entire day -- which we know had two other flights that day.

They'll also look at the aircraft's maintenance history and weather, in addition to the debris.

"We have a debris field from the helicopter that's approximately 100 yards long. Additionally, tree strike images show that it was in a descending pattern, in other words, it was descending when it impacted the trees," said NTSB investigator-in-charge, Todd Gunther.

Investigators say a preliminary report should be available in the next few days but a final report could take over a year.

NTSB is expected to hold a briefing on their investigation around 3 p.m. Friday.

