Friends pay tribute to pilot, photographer killed in Chopper 6 crash

Chris Dougherty and Monroe Smith are being remembered as great friends, men with full lives and a bright light inside of them.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the investigation continues into what caused the deadly Chopper 6 crash, tributes are pouring in from friends who knew the two crew members.

Pilot Monroe Smith, 67, of Glenside, Pa. and photographer Christopher Dougherty, 45, of Oreland, Pa., were in Chopper 6 when it went down in Washington Township, New Jersey just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. They were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

NTSB investigators arrived on the scene Thursday and will be there for three days before the helicopter is taken to a secure facility for a more in-depth evaluation.

Todd Gunther, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator-in-charge, said eight people are working on the accident, including an engine specialist and an airframe -- or helicopter -- specialist.

The information and records the NTSB will examine include flight track data, air traffic control communications, maintenance records, weather conditions, the pilot's license and flight experience, a 72-hour background check of the pilot, witness statements, and potential information from electronic devices and any available surveillance video - including doorbell cameras.

Gunther explained that after the team leaves the scene in approximately 10 days, they will produce a preliminary report, which will include the facts, conditions and circumstances as they know them.

Dougherty and Smith are being remembered as great friends, people who would stop to help, and men with full lives and a bright light inside of them.

Smith was a native son of Philadelphia. He was an Army pilot, a dad, and had a "quiet cool" about him.

He spent his time volunteering to help young people interested in aviation. Just this summer, he participated in the Aviation Career Enhancement Program.

"Everyone around the airport respected and loved him," said Victor Castro, a fellow pilot who worked with Smith to mentor young people in aviation.

Dougherty leaves behind a wife and two daughters and so many friends, including those in the Oreland Lions Club, an International club that helps local communities.

"I don't know if I ever knew a man who was so laid back. I'd see him get fired up, I'd see him get fired up about them Phillies," said Walter Hackett, who recruited Dougherty to be part of The Oreland Lions Club.

The Chopper 6 photographer had a love for song and would share his talents on social media. He was known to play guitar in the office from time to time while waiting for the next assignment.

Matthew Kresge played open mic nights with Dougherty at The Royal in Glenside.

"He was a double threat -- he played guitar, played percussion and he could sing!" said Kresge.