Police: Man stole Christmas presents, fired shot at family

Police say a gun and wrapped Christmas presents were found in the suspect's car.
BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is accused of stealing a family's Christmas presents, then shooting at them.

It happened shortly after midnight Friday in the 700 block of Javelin Way in Bear.

New Castle County police say 22-year-old Noah Youngs was spotted breaking into a shed by the homeowner's son.

When the homeowner went outside, while calling 911, Youngs allegedly fired a shot in the family's direction and fled.

He was stopped soon after.

Police say they found multiple wrapped presents and a gun in his car.

Youngs is being held on weapons and burglary charges.
