Police: Man stole Christmas presents, fired shot at family

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is accused of stealing a family's Christmas presents, then shooting at them.
It happened shortly after midnight Friday in the 700 block of Javelin Way in Bear.
New Castle County police say 22-year-old Noah Youngs was spotted breaking into a shed by the homeowner's son.
When the homeowner went outside, while calling 911, Youngs allegedly fired a shot in the family's direction and fled.
He was stopped soon after.
Police say they found multiple wrapped presents and a gun in his car.
Youngs is being held on weapons and burglary charges.
