Driver crashes through wall of Lower Merion Township building

Only the back of the white vehicle could be seen sticking out of the brick wall.
Driver crashes through wall of Lower Merion building

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Action Cam was on the scene after a car crashed through the wall of a building in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The crash happened along City Avenue at Old Lancaster Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday near St. Joseph's University.

Police say it appears the driver lost control, jumped the curb, crossed a parking lot and slammed into the building.

Only the back of the white Nissan Quest could be seen sticking out of the brick wall.

There was no word on whether anyone inside the car or inside the building was injured.

An investigation into the crash continues.
